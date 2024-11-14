TSE:DPM FY2024 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$14.81.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.