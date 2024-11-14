TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TSS Stock Performance

TSSI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 1,459,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a PE ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 0.91. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

