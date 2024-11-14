Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $71.16 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

