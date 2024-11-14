UBS Group Begins Coverage on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NYSE EPR opened at $44.98 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.