UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the October 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of UNCRY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

UniCredit Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

