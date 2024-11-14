UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
UniCredit Stock Performance
UNCRY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,079. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.
UniCredit Company Profile
