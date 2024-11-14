United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

United Overseas Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UOVEY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. United Overseas Bank has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Get United Overseas Bank alerts:

About United Overseas Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds.

Receive News & Ratings for United Overseas Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Overseas Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.