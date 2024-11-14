United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.
United Overseas Bank Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of UOVEY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. United Overseas Bank has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.70.
About United Overseas Bank
Read More
