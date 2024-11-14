United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

USM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USM

United States Cellular Stock Down 2.3 %

USM stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.05 and a beta of 0.47.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.