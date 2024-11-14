United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 627.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USLM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth about $21,119,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 398.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,072.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $142.58 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $146.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.82.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

