UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Price Performance

UOL Group stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. UOL Group has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.69.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

