Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Posts Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Urban One Trading Down 9.2 %

UONEK opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban One

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Urban One by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 36.2% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 893,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

