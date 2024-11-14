USDS (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDS (USDS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDS token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDS has a market cap of $5.11 billion and $8.55 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,795.54 or 0.99463611 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,779.74 or 0.99446309 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 5,255,439,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official website is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,238,923,791.00320153. The last known price of USDS is 0.98904307 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,770,444.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

