V2X (NYSE:VVX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 112123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

V2X Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other V2X news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V2X news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of V2X by 152.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 28.6% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 50.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

