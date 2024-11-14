Vai (VAI) Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $100,924.07 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,954.24 or 0.99777833 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,858.49 or 0.99672787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,322,872 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

