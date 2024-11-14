Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,665,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,829,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.