Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,998 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,702 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,900 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 395.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

VALE opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

