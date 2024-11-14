Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

SPEM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

