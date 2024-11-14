VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Boosted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

