VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $297.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.00 and a 200 day moving average of $302.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $262.18 and a 1 year high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

