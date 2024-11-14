VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ESPO stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. 30,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $269.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $80.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 78,130.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 117,196 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

