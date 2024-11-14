Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the October 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 553,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

