Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19,243.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,558 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.0% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.