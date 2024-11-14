Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

