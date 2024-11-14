Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,568 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bell Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $131.85 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $103.72 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

