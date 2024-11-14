Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,030,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 972% from the previous session’s volume of 189,426 shares.The stock last traded at $130.81 and had previously closed at $130.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

