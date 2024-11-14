Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.87. 168,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,063. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $212.28 and a one year high of $279.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.51. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

