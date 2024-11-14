Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $548.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $409.89 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.14. The firm has a market cap of $497.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

