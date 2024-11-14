Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 850.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $548.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.75 and a 1-year high of $551.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

