Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

