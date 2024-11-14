Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Lifted by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 2.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $372,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

