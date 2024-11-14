Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 36,000 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BW. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

