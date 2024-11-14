Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,248 shares of company stock valued at $31,103,350 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.17, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $198.86 and a one year high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

