Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NWI Management LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 204,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 259,988 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

