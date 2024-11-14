Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in October

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Citigroup upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

