Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 77,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,694. The stock has a market cap of $985.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,695.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $116,647. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

