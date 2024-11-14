Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,168 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $89,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

