Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,335 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $71,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.86 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

