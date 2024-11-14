Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Kennametal worth $80,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

