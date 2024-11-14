Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.68% of Safety Insurance Group worth $93,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,729.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

