Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,400 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.25% of AdvanSix worth $75,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $77,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

