VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

CSA stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.50%.

