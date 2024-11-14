VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
CSA stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.