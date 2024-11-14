VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
VIQ Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16.
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
