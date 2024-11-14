Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vivendi Trading Down 1.1 %
VIVHY stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.
About Vivendi
