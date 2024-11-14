Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.89 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.94). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.94), with a volume of 54,383,327 shares.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock has a market cap of £18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

