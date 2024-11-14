Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 348.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of VYGR opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

