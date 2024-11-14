WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
WaFd Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WAFDP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. WaFd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
