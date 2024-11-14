Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 1.7 %
WMMVY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 240,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $43.90.
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on WMMVY
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.