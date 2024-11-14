Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Watts Water Technologies worth $84,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $955,377.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,278.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $955,377.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,278.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $4,415,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,356,749. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,218. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

