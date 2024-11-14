Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

