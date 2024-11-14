Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LPL opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

